Cove theater makes a comeback thanks to local couple’s investment and dedication

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The re-opening of a movie theater built in the 1950s - and dormant for years- has been a long time coming for a couple in Copperas Cove.

The Cove Theater’s new tenants are Andy Remedies and Betina Cash. Both work for the the Copperas Cove Independent School District as a teacher and nurse but decided they want to provide a classic move experience for local moviegoers.

“That’s all Betina. I was perfectly content with just being a school teacher,” said Remedies. “But, that’s all Betina.”

Both are from Cove and visited the theater when they were younger.

Buying the building came as surprise to Remedies because he thought Cash wanted to get into the food truck business.

“We saw it vacant for a long time, so I just had the idea and like he said, he came home and I was like, ‘we’re going to go check it out’ and here we are,” said Cash.

The carpet had to be changed, walls needed fixing, the snack bar was rebuilt, and the electrical wiring had to be re-done.

The work started over the summer.

Oftentimes, the couple would “come home after a day of teaching and meetings, get something to eat and then hammer out some details,” said Remedies.

They are also actively working to keep the cost low.

“As an educator, I hear a lot of my students say that they went to the movies one time for their birthday or it’ll be six months before they can go again,” Remedies said.

“Because, going to the movies is so darn expensive these days.”

Because both work with the school they plan on opening the theater whenever school is out. The idea is to give some of the area children something to do with their time off.

“There’s just some things that you need to experience in a movie theater,” said Remedies. “You need to see Jaws in a movie theater, you need to see Jurassic Park in a movie theater.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.