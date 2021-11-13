Advertisement

REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers clears NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, expected to play Sunday

Rodgers is back in the building preparing for Sunday’s game
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play in Sundays game against the Seahawks, multiple reports say.

Rodgers is also reportedly back in the team facilities after clearing the protocols. He had been away from team facilities for the NFL’s required 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3.

The Packers have until 3 pm to activate Rodgers from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Police identify man found dead in car outside Central Texas gas station
An 85-year-old resident at the community recently had to kill a snake. Elderly tenants say...
Elderly residents at senior community say snakes are rampant due to overgrown grass
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Soup-throwing incident to be investigated as ‘higher-level’ offence, Temple Police say
Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series...
Armed robber in Killeen hits two convenience stores within 10 minutes
File Photo
Suspects in custody after shots fired during disturbance at Temple fast food restaurant

Latest News

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, left, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, shake hands...
Baylor upsets No. 4 Oklahoma
Baylor banner
Baylor unveils National Championship banner, starts season with a win
Week 12 Hot Plays
VOTE Week 12 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Plays
Battle of the Bulldogs
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Marlin rolls Bosqueville in battle of the Bulldogs
Waco ISD
HSFB: Thursday Bi-District games