Rising inflation could trouble families financially this holiday season

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season may spell trouble for families struggling to pay their bills because of rising costs in gas, groceries and gifts.

As if Thanksgiving and Christmas wasn’t expensive enough, rising costs due to inflation are about to become the real Grinch this holiday season.

“As we head into the holidays and this winter, we’re gonna find that people have to make real life decisions,” said Robert Tennant, accounting, finance and economics professor at Texas A&M Central Texas.

“Can they afford their food, their credit card payments and decisions have to be made and it’s gonna be very challenging.”

According to the Labor Department, consumer prices saw a 6% jump from last year. Gas rose almost 50% and grocery items like meat, poultry and eggs increased more than 11%.

Tennant says the reason for this inflation is because of the COVID pandemic’s effect on all major markets, and less workers means slower production.

“These are some of the largest numbers we’ve seen in decades,” he said.

“Because there’s less workers, there may be less shifts going on each day. So, the output is less each day than it would’ve been in 2019.”

Even Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension Servie is reporting that there’s a 5% decrease in turkeys available this Thanksgiving, meaning less will be available at a higher cost.

Livestock Economist David Anderson says it may be wise to buy your turkey earlier this year.

“Whether it’s gasoline, food, turkey prices for these big special occasions, I think those higher prices amps up the pressure for everyone but particularly, those in need,” he said.

“It does make for harder times.”

Some tips to be financially smart include budgeting for immediate needs and buying holiday items periodically, get rid of apps or services you don’t regularly use anymore, and buy items in bulk so you’re not visiting the store often. Lastly, Anderson adds if your family is financially stable, consider donating food to those less fortunate this year.

“If you have people you know from work, school or maybe an older neighbor that’s in need, invite them over,” he said.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday where we should be thinking about others.”

