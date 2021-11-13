Suspects in custody after shots fired during disturbance at Temple fast food restaurant
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Friday night said two suspects are in custody after shots were fired following a disturbance at a fast food restaurant.
Police officers responded to the 3400 block of S 31st Street at around 8:30 p.m. and learned shots were fired after a disturbance at a restaurant in the area.
During the investigation, DPS troopers observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was provided.
