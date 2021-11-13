Suspects in custody after shots fired during disturbance at Temple fast food restaurant

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Friday night said two suspects are in custody after shots were fired following a disturbance at a fast food restaurant.

Police officers responded to the 3400 block of S 31st Street at around 8:30 p.m. and learned shots were fired after a disturbance at a restaurant in the area.

During the investigation, DPS troopers observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.