Waco: Historic amusement park selling attractions in auction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kiddieland, a Waco amusement park that holds more than 50 years of memories for many Central Texans is undergoing a complete change, but it will come at a hefty cost.

The Lions Club, owners of the park, are placing nearly all of their attractions to auction with Garner & Associates Auctioneers.

General Manager Krista Henkelman is one of many who have fond memories of the park.

“My mom used to bring me here when I was little,” she said.

“My husband and I had one of our first dates here playing put put. I rode the big slide that used to be over here several times. It’s part of my childhood, but I’m excited to see it get better for kids these days.”

However, those memories were halted by the COVID pandemic, forcing the park to close its doors for several months. With no customers and a rapid decay of many of its iconic attractions, the Lions Club board made the tough decision to auction off the rides and buildings in an effort to redevelop the park.

“We ran into not generating any revenue and it got to a point where the park was not in the condition that it should’ve been,” said John Tipton.

“The city’s been really open and nothing’s off the table. They want to do what the community wants to do and that’s really exciting.”

After the auction ends November 18, only a carousel and a small train that surrounds the park will remain.

Organizers say while this is a bittersweet moment, they look forward to bringing new rides and excitement for generations to come.

“People are sad to see it go, but there’s a lot of people that haven’t been here in years,” Henkelman said.

“If they update it for our kids today, it’ll make a big difference and there will be more people to come see it, enjoy it and make memories like I did.”

Anyone interested in placing a bid can do so online or by calling Henkelman at 254-315-8630.

