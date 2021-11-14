Advertisement

5 injured in head on collision

By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple police are working a head on collision involving two SUVs at the intersection of MLK Dr. and 24th St. Northbound.

As of now the southbound lanes are blocked off, and drivers should use alternate routes.

Temple authorities say 3 children were taken to Scott and White Children’s Hospital, and 2 adults are receiving care from Scott and White.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

