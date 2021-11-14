Man with outstanding warrants flees from police with daughter, crashes car

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday November 9th, shortly before midnight, Woodway officers responded to the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive in Woodway on a disturbance call.

One of the parties involved fled as officers arrived on-scene.

According to witnesses, the fleeing party left in a vehicle with his 6 year-old daughter in fear that he had warrants out of Waco.

Officers were then notified of a crash at Bosque and Woodland West where the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle.

The driver, now identified as, 33 year-old Kuntelleon Spikes, took his 6 year old daughter, fled and hid in the back of a nearby parked truck.

Officers located and arrested Spikes for outstanding Waco warrants, and also charged him with endangering a child and leaving the scene of the accident.

The child was treated for injuries and released to her mother.

Child Protective Services was also contacted and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.