Man with outstanding warrants flees from police with daughter, crashes car

By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday November 9th, shortly before midnight, Woodway officers responded to the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive in Woodway on a disturbance call.

One of the parties involved fled as officers arrived on-scene.

According to witnesses, the fleeing party left in a vehicle with his 6 year-old daughter in fear that he had warrants out of Waco.

Officers were then notified of a crash at Bosque and Woodland West where the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle.

The driver, now identified as, 33 year-old Kuntelleon Spikes, took his 6 year old daughter, fled and hid in the back of a nearby parked truck.

Officers located and arrested Spikes for outstanding Waco warrants, and also charged him with endangering a child and leaving the scene of the accident.

The child was treated for injuries and released to her mother.

Child Protective Services was also contacted and the investigation continues.

