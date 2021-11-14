Men accused of burglarizing units at Central Texas storage facility

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities charged Jason Loyan Walker, 45, of Cranfills Gap, Texas; and Dakota Lane Lauderdale, 28, of China Spring, Texas, with burglary of a building after the pair allegedly burglarized the Live Oak Storage facility at 507 Live Oak Street in Clifton.

On October 25, 2021, Clifton Police Officer Chris Blanton learned two storage units at the facility had been burglarized. Blanton reviewed security camera footage and learned two men used bolt cutters to cut the locks off the units. “Several items were taken,” police said.

A photograph of the suspects and their vehicle was shared on the Clifton Police Department Facebook page and investigators soon received several tips.

Officers identified the subjects as Jason Loyan Walker, 45, of Cranfills Gap, Texas; and Dakota Lane Lauderdale, 28, of China Spring, Texas.

City of Clifton Municipal Judge Jeff Hightower issued arrest warrants charging burglary of a building against for Walker and Lauderdale.

Police said Walker turned himself in at the Bosque County Law Enforcement Center in Meridian, Texas.

Authorities in McLennan County arrested Lauderdale.

The investigation continued after the arrests and several of the items stolen were recovered, police said.

