New coffee shop opens in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX)-- A brand-new coffee shop opened in Waco Saturday with hopes of serving both good coffee and hope to a group of people that are often left out.

On opening day, a line was spilling out of the door at the brand new Bitty and Beau’s coffee shop located at 110 Franklin Avenue in Waco. The Waco shop is one of more than 11 locations started by Amy and Ben Wright to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities. They named the business after their children-- both of whom were born with disabilities.

“When Bitty and Beau were born, we started looking at their future and what that looked like,” Amy Wright said. “80 percent of people with disabilities are unemployed in our country. And we didn’t want our kids to be part of that statistic. So, we decided to do something about it in our community,” she said

Aaron Jones is one of the 25 employees hired to work at the Waco shop. He says this opportunity to work has been a long time coming.

“It actually means a lot to me because I’ve never worked at a place like this before and all the experiences are new and I quite like everything that’s new about it,” Jones said.

The flagship Bitty and Beau’s shop was founded in 2016 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

