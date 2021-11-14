Normal Highs Today with Pretty Warm Weather By Mid-Week

Morning lows will be back to normal in the mid 40′s, with highs returning to the mid 70′s going throughout Sunday afternoon. Abundant sunshine remains through the rest of the weekend going into the work week, with south winds bringing highs into the low 80′s mid-week. Afterwards, you guessed it…….ANOTHER cold front will be moving into our area.

The front moves in Wednesday night with a few showers during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Highs will dip back to the 60′s after the front moves out, and we’ll stay in the 60′s heading into next weekend. Things are still looking good for Food For Families next Friday, with a couple more spotty showers possible at the end of next weekend.

