Advertisement

Pretty Warm Highs To Start The Week Before Our Weekly Front

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be warmer this evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s until sunset. We dip to the upper 50′s to low 60′s after, with morning lows around 50° to start your Monday. Abundant sunshine and south winds will bring highs into the low 80′s during the afternoon, keeping with those highs as we head towards mid-week. Some of you may even hit the mid 80′s on Wednesday.

A cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing a few showers to the area during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. After the front moves out, we’ll be back to cooler weather with highs only in the 60′s as we end out the work week. However, we’ll get plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday, so that’ll help it feel warmer at times. Highs warm up a little more going into next weekend, with some rain possible heading into the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Suspects in custody after shots fired during disturbance at Temple fast food restaurant
An 85-year-old resident at the community recently had to kill a snake. Elderly tenants say...
Elderly residents at senior community say snakes are rampant due to overgrown grass
File Photo
Texas said delta-8 is illegal but state troopers haven’t made a single arrest
Baylor fans run onto the field with three-seconds remaining in the second half of a NCAA...
Extra points for Baylor and fans storming field draw Oklahoma ire
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
5 injured in head on collision

Latest News

Pretty Warm Highs To Start The Week Before Our Weekly Front Late Wednesday Night
fastcast
Normal Highs Today with Pretty Warm Weather By Mid-Week
Normal Highs Return Today Before We Get Pretty Warm Mid-Week
FastCast
Highs Getting Back To Normal with Our Weekly Front Arriving Thursday