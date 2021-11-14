Pretty Warm Highs To Start The Week Before Our Weekly Front

It’ll be warmer this evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s until sunset. We dip to the upper 50′s to low 60′s after, with morning lows around 50° to start your Monday. Abundant sunshine and south winds will bring highs into the low 80′s during the afternoon, keeping with those highs as we head towards mid-week. Some of you may even hit the mid 80′s on Wednesday.

A cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing a few showers to the area during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. After the front moves out, we’ll be back to cooler weather with highs only in the 60′s as we end out the work week. However, we’ll get plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday, so that’ll help it feel warmer at times. Highs warm up a little more going into next weekend, with some rain possible heading into the following week.

