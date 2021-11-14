Advertisement

Robinson Police officer injured after inattentive driver strikes patrol unit

The Robinson Police Department patrol unit struck by an inattentive driver.
The Robinson Police Department patrol unit struck by an inattentive driver.(Robinson Police Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A police officer with the Robinson Police Department on Sunday suffered minor injuries after the officer’s patrol unit was struck by an inattentive driver, police said in a Facebook post.

The police officer was reportedly assisting the Hewitt and Robinson fire departments as they worked to extinguish a grass fire along Interstate 35.

During that time, an inattentive driver allegedly struck the police unit. “We are very lucky the officer in the vehicle only suffered very minor injuries,” police said.

The department said the incident should serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down or move over when they see official vehicles assisting or working by the side of the road.

“Please, if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, reduce your speed and vacate the lane nearest the emergency vehicle,” the Facebook post states.

“We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely and our officers to make it home unhurt.”

Robinson Police unit struck
Robinson Police unit struck(Courtesy Photo)

