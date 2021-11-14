Advertisement

Stranded driver struck, killed by vehicle while standing near car in highway

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the wreck that claimed the life of Brandon William Cepeda, 24, early Sunday morning after his vehicle broke down on a Central Texas highway.

The wreck happened at approximately 4:06 a.m. on November 14 in the 16900 block of State Highway 195.

When police arrived at the scene of the collision, officers located a Cepeda’s body in the center median area.

A preliminary investigation revealed Cepeda’s 2005 Infiniti G35 was “disabled in the outside lane of northbound SH 195, north of the Lampasas River overpass,” police said.

Police believe Cepeda exited the vehicle, and “was standing near the vehicle in the roadway.”

Moments later, the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound in the outside lane of SH 195 collided with the Infiniti G35 and Cepeda.

After the initial impact, the Hyundai crossed over the center median and came to a rest facing north in the southbound lanes of SH 195, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple with “what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Cepeda was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:10 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

