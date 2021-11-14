Temple: Local Veteran launches non-profit to help service members with PTSD

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As the Veterans Day celebrations came to an end this weekend, Operation Dry Bones launched their non-profit at the Temple Christian Center Sunday.

PTSD is a personal battle that Army Veteran Robert Scott Henzerling has been fighting since returning home from multiple deployments to Kosovo. Now, he wants to take the fight for his fellow comrades.

“I know that people don’t want to talk about it and bottle it up,” he said.

“I needed someone who understood me and to talk to me. My family didn’t understand me because they haven’t been in combat. I somehow found my way through with the help of God and people around me, but it would’ve been better if I had someone as a veteran that’s been through what I’ve been through.”

To help, he’s launching the non-profit Operation Dry Bones, offering counseling for veterans and their families by speaking with others that’ve shared their experiences.

Karen Parker, whose father, husband and brothers all served in the military, says spending time with other families and therapy animals is critical for mental stability.

“I know how hard it is not only on the veterans but also their families when they’re deployed and gone for long periods of time,” she said.

“The support this gives and knowing that they’re not forgotten for the sacrifices they and their families make is wonderful.”

The launch was complete with a panel of service members and spouses, a raffle, toy drive and food for veterans.

With much work to do in the coming months, Henzerling says he’ll never stop fighting for his brothers in arms.

“I felt a calling to bring Operation Dry Bones up,” he said.

“I want to prophesy these veterans, I want to help them and teach them how to face what they’re going through, and how to cope and see the opportunities on the other side.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.