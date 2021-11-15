Advertisement

Keeping With Warm Highs Before Our Next Front

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Temperatures stay warm this evening in the upper 60′s after sunset, with morning lows only getting down to around 60° to start your Tuesday. Breezy, south winds will bring highs into the low 80′s going through Tuesday afternoon, with some possibly hitting the mid 80′s Wednesday afternoon. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday night, with a few spotty showers expected late in the evening and during the overnight as the front moves through.

By sunrise Thursday, everything clears up with sunny skies the rest of the day. However, breezy north winds will keep it pretty cool with highs only in the low 60′s for most. We warm up a little bit for Food For Families on Friday to the mid 60′s, before the 70′s return for next weekend. Another round of spotty rain arrives Sunday night with temperatures cooling back into the 60′s next week.

