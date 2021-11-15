Killeen: Pantry hoping to raise $50,000 during Food for Families

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Food for Families is just a few days away, and many area pantries rely on this event to fill their shelves, including the Killeen Family Food Care Center.

Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the pantry, said about one third of their annual money and food donations come during this part of the year, and the majority of those come during Food for Families.

Cockrell said they serve around 200 families per day, and about 8,000 people a month. He adds 10 percent of the families every month are new, and the need always increases around the holidays.

“Thanks to the community, our shelves have remained full, we’ve been open our normal hours of operation,” Cockerell said. “In order to maintain that throughout the holidays, those grocery and cash donations are critical to us.”

While the pantry will accept canned goods at each of the donation sites, Cockrell said monetary donations are preferred. The food pantry partners with the Central Texas Food Bank, and every dollar donated can buy seven meals.

“Especially right now with such an increase in the cost of food, us being able to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank, our dollar goes so much further than the individuals paying retail,” Cockrell said.

The pantry also partners with the Military Family Advisory Network. Cockrell said network’s research found as many as one in six military families are food insecure.

“They found that in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, was the highest in entire country for food insecurity in military families, as many as one in five families being food insecure,” Cockrell said. “We cannot allow our military families to go without.”

The Killeen Food Care Center is handing out Thanksgiving and holiday baskets to military families. The sign-up for the holiday baskets is still open, and you can register online.

You can find more information about Food for Families and make an online donation at kwtx.com/foodforfamilies.

