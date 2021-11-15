Man shot at Killeen apartment complex dies

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officials late Monday announced the man shot at an apartment complex earlier in the day died as a result of the wounds he sustained.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday at the Archstone Apartments in the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue near the intersection with Fort Hood Street.

Upon the officers arrival at the complex, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were in the parking lot of the apartment complex, when the suspect fired a gunshot at the victim, police said.

The victim was able to get away and seek help.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson shortly after 4 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

The victim was not identified by police.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.