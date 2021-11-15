Man shot at Killeen apartment complex

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment that left at least one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday at the Archstone Apartments in the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue near the intersection with Fort Hood Street.

The scene remains active near 650 Hallmark. If possible, avoid the area.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

