Marlin ISD leader acknowledges conversation with El Paso ISD, ‘reaffirms commitment’ to Marlin community

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - In an email to News 10, Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Darryl J. Henson acknowledged he spoke with the El Paso Independent School District after it pursued him for its superintendent position, but “would like to reaffirm my commitment to Marlin ISD.”

Local media in El Paso reported Henson is one of two finalists for the superintendent position in one of the largest school districts in Texas.

Henson revealed he has been approached by several school districts or firms searching for superintendent candidates over the past year regarding vacant positions across Texas and the country.

“I have dismissed all recruitment efforts due to my unwavering commitment to the students and community of the Marlin Independent School District,” Henson said.

Henson said he was recently pursued regarding the superintendent position in El Paso ISD, and after initially dismissing the opportunity, “I decided that I owed it to myself, my family, and my career to at least speak with them.”

Despite being named a finalist for the El Paso ISD position, Henson said, “I would like to reaffirm my commitment to Marlin ISD and the students that we serve every day.”

According to Henson, over the past 18 months, Marlin ISD has achieved a 100 percent graduation rate, double-digit gains in academic performance, and “a reinvigorated sense of community pride and spirit, with the resurgence of our football, band, and spirit programs.”

“The revitalization of Marlin ISD has been noticed throughout the state. Every member of the community has contributed to the rediscovery of Marlin,” Henson said.

“Once again, I am reaffirming my commitment to the students and families of the Marlin Independent School District.”

