Advertisement

Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Stranded driver struck, killed by vehicle while standing near car in highway
Kuntelleon Spikes
Man with outstanding warrants flees from police with daughter, crashes car
CHARGED: Dakota Lane Lauderdale, 28, of China Spring; and Jason Loyan Walker, 45, of Cransfills...
Men accused of burglarizing units at Central Texas storage facility
Baylor fans run onto the field with three-seconds remaining in the second half of a NCAA...
Extra points for Baylor and fans storming field draw Oklahoma ire
The Robinson Police Department patrol unit struck by an inattentive driver.
Robinson Police officer injured after inattentive driver strikes patrol unit

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Closing arguments begin in Rittenhouse murder trial
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of...
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case
An investment group is purchasing the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according...
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375 million
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say
Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from left, arrived Monday at the courthouse in Glynn County, Ga., for...
Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Ahmaud Arbery’s parents in court