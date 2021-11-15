Advertisement

Salado hosts largest, oldest gathering of Scottish clans in Texas

2021 Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games
2021 Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games(Michael McDonald)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) -A three day celebration of Scottish culture wrapped up in Salado Sunday. This weekend marked the 60th annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games. The annual festival is the oldest Scottish festival in Texas and the largest gathering of Scottish clans in the state.

Salado was settled by Scottish settlers in 1825.

This year’s festival featured bag pipers, Scottish athletics and a field of tents featuring different clans and helping attendees trace their Scottish ancestry and identify their clan.

“Over the years I have probably helped 100 to 150 people and guide them into our clan and there are many more others that I’ve been able to get on the path to where they are going with their ancestry research,” said Rob Wedding, a clan representative for the clan McTavish.

Proceeds from the Scottish Gathering and Highland Games go toward benefiting the Salado Museum and College Park.

“Financially it benefits it, but culturally its part of our mission,” said Sterling Ambrose, the president of the Salado Museum and College Park. “It’s to bring out history and talk about the Scots and that’s a big part of Texas history,” he said.

