Advertisement

Temple: Local church brings back traditional turkey dinner fundraiser

St. Mary Catholic Church hosted a traditional turkey dinner fundraiser for the first time in...
St. Mary Catholic Church hosted a traditional turkey dinner fundraiser for the first time in seven years Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - St. Mary Catholic Church hosted a traditional turkey dinner fundraiser for the first time in seven years Sunday.

The event first ended years ago because the original cooks unfortunately passed away. However, with the help of dozens of volunteers, more than 50 donated turkeys and learning the recipe for the secret stuffing, everything came together.

Organizers say they’re proud to see so many people work incredibly hard to bring back such a beloved tradition.

At certain points, we had way too many volunteers,” said Father Kurtis Wiedenfeld.

“We had to start creating volunteer jobs for people to do because we had so many ready to work and help. We’re learning a lot from this experience but the most moving thing for me was the response.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser went towards the church and its private school. Organizers say they raised more than $12,000 and are planning to continue hosting the fundraiser for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Stranded driver struck, killed by vehicle while standing near car in highway
Kuntelleon Spikes
Man with outstanding warrants flees from police with daughter, crashes car
CHARGED: Dakota Lane Lauderdale, 28, of China Spring; and Jason Loyan Walker, 45, of Cransfills...
Men accused of burglarizing units at Central Texas storage facility
Baylor fans run onto the field with three-seconds remaining in the second half of a NCAA...
Extra points for Baylor and fans storming field draw Oklahoma ire
The Robinson Police Department patrol unit struck by an inattentive driver.
Robinson Police officer injured after inattentive driver strikes patrol unit

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting at the Archstone Apartments at 650 Hallmark Avenue near...
Man shot at Killeen apartment complex
Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder
The Killeen Food Care Center is hoping to raise $50,000 during Food for Families.
Killeen: Pantry hoping to raise $50,000 during Food for Families
Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson
Marlin ISD leader acknowledges conversation with El Paso ISD, ‘reaffirms commitment’ to Marlin community