Temple: Local church brings back traditional turkey dinner fundraiser

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - St. Mary Catholic Church hosted a traditional turkey dinner fundraiser for the first time in seven years Sunday.

The event first ended years ago because the original cooks unfortunately passed away. However, with the help of dozens of volunteers, more than 50 donated turkeys and learning the recipe for the secret stuffing, everything came together.

Organizers say they’re proud to see so many people work incredibly hard to bring back such a beloved tradition.

“At certain points, we had way too many volunteers,” said Father Kurtis Wiedenfeld.

“We had to start creating volunteer jobs for people to do because we had so many ready to work and help. We’re learning a lot from this experience but the most moving thing for me was the response.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser went towards the church and its private school. Organizers say they raised more than $12,000 and are planning to continue hosting the fundraiser for years to come.

