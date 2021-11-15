Advertisement

Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder

Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.(Collin County Detention Facility)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police detectives arrested Joel Torres after he called 911 and said he had accidentally shot his common-law wife, Shailene Velez.

The shooting happened on November 14.

Torres told investigators Velez was shot while he was clearing his gun at their home in the 4600 block of Kingsway Lane.

She died at the scene, police said.

Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.

His bail was set at $200,000.

