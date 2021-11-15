Waco: Demand for workers becomes more dire as holiday season approaches

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hiring signs are posted all over Waco as businesses are searching for someone to man the counter.

The most recent U.S. jobs report showed the economy added over 530,000 jobs. This means employers are on the hunt looking for new staff.

“It has been a struggle,” Amber Tindell, General Manager of Spice Village, said. “Nobody is coming and wanting to apply.”

Tindell said help is hard to come by and the need for workers is only increasing as more people are coming by and starting their holiday shopping.

“We are definitely seeing a jump in traffic and the business flow is definitely coming,” Tindell said.

By addressing one issue of the pandemic dwindling their numbers of shoppers, the concern is not having enough staff to properly take care of those who do come in.

“With us being a little bit short-staffed, it’s just all hands on deck,” Tindell said.

“We are doing the best that we can just to stay afloat and all of the team we do have here is working hard.”

They are hoping more applications will be coming in soon, but know businesses all across the city, state, and even the country are hoping for the same thing.

If you are hoping to fill one of the open positions at Spice Village, head to their website or they say you can stop by.

