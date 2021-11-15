Waco: Local non-profits build ramp for disabled family

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family who’s struggled to get in and out of their house because they’re wheelchair bound got some much-needed assistance for some local non-profits.

The Waco Rotary Club partnered with the Texas Ramps Project to build a wheelchair ramp right outside their home.

The project took less than three hours to complete as the ramp runs from the front door down to the cars in the driveway.

Organizers say while they’ve done several projects like this before, they’re always proud of the teamwork that makes life easier for disabled Central Texans.

“Well, this is what makes the service above self so fulfilling,” said Tyler Martin, president of the Waco Rotary Club.

“We know the difference we can make with a family like this who can’t get out of their own house because they’re wheelchair bound.”

The entire project was provided for free. While the family wished to remain anonymous, they told KWTX they couldn’t be more grateful for the help.

