Advertisement

Waco: Local non-profits build ramp for disabled family

A Central Texas family who’s struggled to get in and out of their house because they’re...
A Central Texas family who’s struggled to get in and out of their house because they’re wheelchair bound got some much-needed assistance for some local non-profits.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family who’s struggled to get in and out of their house because they’re wheelchair bound got some much-needed assistance for some local non-profits.

The Waco Rotary Club partnered with the Texas Ramps Project to build a wheelchair ramp right outside their home.

The project took less than three hours to complete as the ramp runs from the front door down to the cars in the driveway.

Organizers say while they’ve done several projects like this before, they’re always proud of the teamwork that makes life easier for disabled Central Texans.

“Well, this is what makes the service above self so fulfilling,” said Tyler Martin, president of the Waco Rotary Club.

“We know the difference we can make with a family like this who can’t get out of their own house because they’re wheelchair bound.”

The entire project was provided for free. While the family wished to remain anonymous, they told KWTX they couldn’t be more grateful for the help.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Suspects in custody after shots fired during disturbance at Temple fast food restaurant
An 85-year-old resident at the community recently had to kill a snake. Elderly tenants say...
Elderly residents at senior community say snakes are rampant due to overgrown grass
File Photo
Texas said delta-8 is illegal but state troopers haven’t made a single arrest
Baylor fans run onto the field with three-seconds remaining in the second half of a NCAA...
Extra points for Baylor and fans storming field draw Oklahoma ire
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
5 injured in head on collision

Latest News

As the Veterans Day celebrations came to an end this weekend, Operation Dry Bones launched...
Temple: Local Veteran launches non-profit to help service members with PTSD
CHARGED: Dakota Lane Lauderdale, 28, of China Spring; and Jason Loyan Walker, 45, of Cransfills...
Men accused of burglarizing units at Central Texas storage facility
File Graphic
Stranded driver struck, killed by vehicle while standing near car in highway
The Robinson Police Department patrol unit struck by an inattentive driver.
Robinson Police officer injured after inattentive driver strikes patrol unit