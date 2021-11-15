Advertisement

Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an altercation at a bar in Houma, Louisiana.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar just after midnight Friday.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit an officer, tearing “a large portion of the right ear completely off,” police said. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Stranded driver struck, killed by vehicle while standing near car in highway
Kuntelleon Spikes
Man with outstanding warrants flees from police with daughter, crashes car
CHARGED: Dakota Lane Lauderdale, 28, of China Spring; and Jason Loyan Walker, 45, of Cransfills...
Men accused of burglarizing units at Central Texas storage facility
Baylor fans run onto the field with three-seconds remaining in the second half of a NCAA...
Extra points for Baylor and fans storming field draw Oklahoma ire
The Robinson Police Department patrol unit struck by an inattentive driver.
Robinson Police officer injured after inattentive driver strikes patrol unit

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
LIVE: Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Police are investigating a shooting at the Archstone Apartments at 650 Hallmark Avenue near...
Man shot at Killeen apartment complex
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder