18-Wheeler hits southbound I-35 bridge pillar in Temple area

TPD is works a crash involving an 18-wheeler Southbound I-35 near exit 294
By Ashley Ruiz and Megan Vanselow
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple Police are warning drivers to seek an alternate route after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on southbound I-35 near exit 294.

Authorities say the 18-wheeler struck a barrier near the 6th street exit just inside Temple city limits.

Debris damaged several vehicles, but it’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Traffic in the northbound lane is now moving, but extremely backed up.

