Baylor men’s, women’s basketball teams win Monday matchups

Both Baylor basketball teams won non-conference games at the Ferrell Center Monday(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a busy Monday at the Ferrell Center.

The Baylor men’s basketball team had an 11 AM tip-off against Nicholls State.

The Bears dominated, as expected, coming away with an 89-60 win.

Freshman Kendall Brown continued to shine, scoring 13 points while recording 10 assists and 9 rebounds - one shy of a triple-double.

LJ Cryer led the team with 20 points, while Matthew Mayer (12), Adam Flagler (12), and Jeremy Sochan (14) all reached double-digits.

The Women’s game was just as dominant.

The Bears hosted New Orleans, and, after a tight first quarter, built a huge lead, eventually winning 78-39.

NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo each recorded Double-doubles.

Smith had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Egbo had a game-high 22 points, along with 11 rebounds.

The Baylor men play at home again Wednesday against Central Arkansas.

The women have a huge test next, traveling to third-ranked Maryland for a top-ten matchup.

