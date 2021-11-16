BIG temperature drop coming mid-week but lots of warmth until then

Our next cold front can’t get here fast enough! By the time Wednesday’s front blows through the area, we’ll notch three straight days of 80°+ high temperatures at a time when high temperatures are normally in the upper 60s! After the front though, we may be closer to the 50s for highs than the 70s. Today and tomorrow will be nearly carbon copies of one another; morning temperatures start out in the low-to-mid 60s and afternoon highs will reach the low 80s. A few spots could reach the mid-80s today or tomorrow but regardless, it’ll be a toasty one. Morning clouds will be around today near I-35 but they may not show up tomorrow. Gusty south winds are also on the docket and we’re expecting those winds to gust between 20 and 30 MPH. Wednesday’s front should slide through right around or shortly after sunset. Even though the front runs into some humidity in Texas, we’re not expecting much of any rain. A thin band of showers or maybe a stray rumble of thunder could accompany the front but most everyone should stay rain free. The front clears the area shortly after midnight and then the brief chill is on.

Temperatures should quickly tumble behind the front dropping from the 70s into the 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning. We’re not expecting full sunshine Thursday so temperatures may be cooler than previously thought as highs only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Gusty north winds will be around through the entire day too so it’ll likely be a jacket day! Winds turn relatively calm but partly cloudy skies may keep us a bit warmer than previously thought. It’ll still be chilly on Food for Families Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s only warming into the mid-60s.

A quick rebound is expected this weekend as highs warm into the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front will swing through late Sunday bringing another paltry 20% chance of rain. The temperature drop behind Sunday’s front will be modest and highs should only fall into the mid-to-upper 60s next Monday and Tuesday. We’re keeping a close eye on the potential for a developing storm system next Wednesday into Thursday. As of right now, the storm system looks to be delayed to potentially impact the area on Thanksgiving itself with scattered showers and thunderstorms. For now, rain chances are near 30% and highs are expected to reach the mid-60s, but the timing of next week’s storm system will dictate whether or not our birds will be soggy or perfectly crispy.

