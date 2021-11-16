Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Tuesday said the arrest of three felons - whom he referred to as “lowlifes, scumbags and creeps” - led to the recovery of nearly $75,000 in stolen property and the resolution of several burglary cases.

McNamara said Isaiah Garvin was arrested on November 4 on a charge of theft of property over $30K and under $150K.

Officers arrested Tony Fisher on November 8 at a residence in the 1600 block of San Jacinto in Bellmead, Texas. Fisher was wanted on warrants charging theft of property over $30K and under $150K, burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm.

Destiny McCollum was also arrested on November 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest of the three felons led to the recovery of guns, electronics, dozens of fishing rods and an “array of other items,” the sheriff said.

McNamara said one of the victims recently passed away and Garvin, who knew the victim and the family, reached out to offer his condolences.

Within 24 hours, Garvin robbed the victim’s business, the sheriff said, adding Garvin was “out there circling like a buzzard just waiting for this man to die. How despicable is that?”

Fisher, McNamara said, is a convicted counterfeiter. When authorities raided the residence where Fisher was located, he was allegedly in the process of counterfeiting more money and police found “large quantities of counterfeit cash,” the sheriff said.

Garvin, who has previous burglary convictions, was currently out on parole and has bonded out of jail after his most recent arrest, McNamara said.

“We know that Isaiah Garvin is already out on bond, a convicted felon and very dangerous individual. This is a prime example of why we should not have low bonds on hardcore criminals like this,” the sheriff said, “Hopefully, the parole board will revoke his parole and send him straight back to prison.”

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Organized Crime and Fugitive Apprehension Special Task Units, Waco Police, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Bruceville-Eddy Police Department were among the law enforcement agencies who worked together to arrest the felons.

