First Central Credit Union provides financial support for The Mentoring Alliance in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mentoring Alliance, which took over the Boys & Girls Club of Waco earlier this year, got a financial shot in the arm from a local credit union which will help improve the lives of area kids.

First Central Credit Union presented The Mentoring Alliance with a $5,000 check thanks to money raised through the “Money for Kids! New Ride for You!” campaign.

The credit union donated money to the non-profit which every time a member refinanced or got a new or used auto loan.

“I want to give a big thank you to First Central Credit Union for giving a generous donation that is going to allow us to hire more quality staff and to be able to train our staff to create an environment that’s supportive mentally, emotionally and spiritually for our youth here and to equip them to be leaders that we desire for them to be,” said The Mentoring Alliance Program Director Richard Thompson.

The money was raised from June through August and donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs in Waco, Hillsboro, and Brownwood.

The Mentoring Alliance recently took over The Boys and Girls Club in Waco. (Courtesy Photo)

The Mentoring Alliance announced it would take over the Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco during this same time period and First Central Credit Union knew it was much needed money that would be put to good use.

“Coming out of 2020, First Central wanted to help students recover from a crazy school year and stabilize their academic and social world,” said First Central Credit Union CEO and President Jo Betsy Tyler. “The after-school and mentoring programs these organizations have were the perfect match to help those students and their families.”

The Mentoring Alliance said not only will the donation help toward hiring new staff, but it will help in supporting the good work already happening.

Thompson said he’s personally seen students who before would lash out work through their emotions because of help from the organization.

“Now, because of our training and our teaching of SEL, which is social emotional learning, they can put words together about how they’re feeling,” Thompson said.

The Mentoring Alliance in Waco is currently serving around 75 kids. The non-profit is hoping to grow and eventually mirror its organization in Tyler, Texas, which takes the after-school support into schools instead of having kids come to them.

