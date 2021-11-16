Lack of special education resources at center of family’s fight against KISD, TEA

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family plans to continue their fight against the Texas Education Agency and Killeen Independent School District.

At the center of this is whether Killeen ISD provided an adequate learning environment for their daughter with special education needs.

“I never anticipated that the U.S. Army would send us to a school district where I couldn’t get appropriate services for my kids,” said Stephanie Moody.

A hearing officer with the TEA sided with Killeen ISD after a formal complaint was lodged. The issue, Moody said, was the district did not provide proper special education for her daughter with autism and auditory issues.

“Under this decision, it basically means that any district down the road can say, ‘why do we need to do anything? Killeen didn’t,” said Sonja Kerr, the family’s attorney.

Kerr said the TEA told the district to fix its education plan for Moody’s daughter.

“Basically the administrator said, we’re not going to agree to any remedy,” said Kerr. “The remedy is zero, that’s the word he used, zero.”

The school district now hopes the issue can be put to rest. It provided KWTX News 10 with an emailed statement on the matter.

“Killeen ISD will continue affording all students a free and appropriate public education,” wrote Taina Maya, KISD’s chief communication and marketing officer. “The District hopes this hearing decision resolves the matters set forth.”

But there are different plans in the future from Kerr and Moody.

“There’s no ability on our part to file a document saying, we need you to re-look at this judge,” said Kerr. “Our only option is to sue someone.”

Now, Moody’s children are receiving specialized education at Belton Independent School District.

“We did not choose Killeen,” said Moody. “The Army told us that you’re going to go here, this where you’re going to live, this is the school district your kids are going to go in.”

