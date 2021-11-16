Advertisement

Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase

End of police chase in Fort Worth((Chopper 11))
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person they said began shooting at them when West Division officers responded to a “shots fired” call.

When the suspect started shooting at officers the officers returned fire, but did not strike the person.

During the car chase, police said the suspect continued shooting at the officers.

Police used stop sticks and the vehicle ultimately came to a stop at Merrick and Bonnell Avenue.

The suspect, who police have not yet identified, was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt.

