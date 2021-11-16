Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say a 47-year-old man who led authorities on a chase along I-14 Tuesday morning crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler.

The man, not yet identified by police, was driving a Toyota as he refused to pull over for a state trooper following him.

The man was reportedly heading in the direction of Killeen on I-14.

The driver of an 18-wheeler near Harker Heights was yielding to troopers because he noticed the sirens.

At that time, the driver of the Toyota collided with the rear of the 18-wheeler and the Toyota was pinned under the semi.

Police said the driver of Toyota suffered minor injuries and semi truck driver was unharmed.

The driver of the Toyota will be charged once he is released from the hospital, police said.

