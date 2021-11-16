Advertisement

Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler

A man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas on Tuesday crashed into the rear of an...
A man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas on Tuesday crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, police said.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say a 47-year-old man who led authorities on a chase along I-14 Tuesday morning crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler.

The man, not yet identified by police, was driving a Toyota as he refused to pull over for a state trooper following him.

The man was reportedly heading in the direction of Killeen on I-14.

The driver of an 18-wheeler near Harker Heights was yielding to troopers because he noticed the sirens.

At that time, the driver of the Toyota collided with the rear of the 18-wheeler and the Toyota was pinned under the semi.

Police said the driver of Toyota suffered minor injuries and semi truck driver was unharmed.

The driver of the Toyota will be charged once he is released from the hospital, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Killeen Police units at the scene of a shooting at the Archstone Apartments.
Man shot at Killeen apartment complex dies
Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as...
Police locate Waco girl reported missing Monday evening
Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Families in Central Texas turn to food banks every day for help, and those pantries, including...
Waco: Money, food donations make big impact on local pantry recipients
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over...
Big 12 fines Baylor, issues public reprimand after fans stormed field before game was over
File Photo. Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas sues Biden administration for requiring health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine
TPD is works a crash involving an 18-wheeler Southbound I-35 near exit 294
Wreck involving 18-wheeler in Temple impacts I-35 traffic Tuesday morning