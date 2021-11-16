Search continues for missing Texas girl with intellectual disabilities

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department continues its search for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, 16, a girl with intellectual disabilities who disappeared over the weekend.

Police said the girl left her residence in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street by walking out of the home sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Ferguson be wearing a blue sweater and multicolored Vans slip-on shoes, police said. She could also be carrying a white backpack with red stripes.

“She may run if approached by a stranger and may not answer if called,” police said.

If you see Ferguson, police ask that you do not approach her. “Please watch her and immediately call 911,” the department said.

If anyone has information about the girl’s whereabouts, please call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference Tammy’s name or case number 21-26320.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.