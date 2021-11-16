Advertisement

Search continues for missing Texas girl with intellectual disabilities

Investigators in North Texas continue to search for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, 16, a girl with...
Investigators in North Texas continue to search for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, 16, a girl with intellectual disabilities who disappeared over the weekend.(Irving Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department continues its search for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, 16, a girl with intellectual disabilities who disappeared over the weekend.

Police said the girl left her residence in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street by walking out of the home sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Ferguson be wearing a blue sweater and multicolored Vans slip-on shoes, police said. She could also be carrying a white backpack with red stripes.

“She may run if approached by a stranger and may not answer if called,” police said.

If you see Ferguson, police ask that you do not approach her. “Please watch her and immediately call 911,” the department said.

If anyone has information about the girl’s whereabouts, please call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference Tammy’s name or case number 21-26320.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Killeen Police units at the scene of a shooting at the Archstone Apartments.
Man shot at Killeen apartment complex dies
Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as...
Police locate Waco girl reported missing Monday evening
End of police chase in Fort Worth
Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase
Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder

Latest News

LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
Families in Central Texas turn to food banks every day for help, and those pantries, including...
Waco: Money, food donations make big impact on local pantry recipients
A man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas on Tuesday crashed into the rear of an...
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over...
Big 12 fines Baylor, issues public reprimand after fans stormed field before game was over