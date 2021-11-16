Advertisement

Temperatures Well Above Average Before The Next Front

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be pretty warm this evening with temperatures only dipping to the low 70′s after sunset. South winds keep us in the low to mid 60′s to start your Wednesday, with breezy conditions picking back up after sunrise. Highs will hit the mid 80′s for many areas during the afternoon before our next cold front arrives after sunset.

We’ll have a few spotty showers with the front as it moves through during the night, but otherwise not much activity. We’ll have clouds to start your Thursday with lows around 50°, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. However, breezy north winds will keep us in the low 60′s for highs. We gradually warm back up heading towards the weekend with highs in the mid 60′s for Food For Families on Friday, then the 70′s during the weekend. Another front arrives Sunday night, bringing highs back into the 60′s to start next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Killeen Police units at the scene of a shooting at the Archstone Apartments.
Man shot at Killeen apartment complex dies
Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as...
Police locate Waco girl reported missing Monday evening
End of police chase in Fort Worth
Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase
Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder

Latest News

Temperatures Staying Well Above Average Before Our Next Front
KWTX Fastcast Images
BIG temperature drop coming mid-week but lots of warmth until then
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
fastcast
Keeping With Warm Highs Before Our Next Front