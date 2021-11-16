Temperatures Well Above Average Before The Next Front

It’ll be pretty warm this evening with temperatures only dipping to the low 70′s after sunset. South winds keep us in the low to mid 60′s to start your Wednesday, with breezy conditions picking back up after sunrise. Highs will hit the mid 80′s for many areas during the afternoon before our next cold front arrives after sunset.

We’ll have a few spotty showers with the front as it moves through during the night, but otherwise not much activity. We’ll have clouds to start your Thursday with lows around 50°, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. However, breezy north winds will keep us in the low 60′s for highs. We gradually warm back up heading towards the weekend with highs in the mid 60′s for Food For Families on Friday, then the 70′s during the weekend. Another front arrives Sunday night, bringing highs back into the 60′s to start next week.

