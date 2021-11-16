Advertisement

Trial set for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean awaits a hearing in his case on Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean awaits a hearing in his case on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is charged with murder in the October 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.((Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Fort Worth police officer faces a murder trial early next year for fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019 while responding to a call about an open front door.

A Tarrant County judge on Tuesday scheduled Aaron Dean’s trial in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson for Jan. 10, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Jury selection is set to begin six days earlier, although Judge David Hagerman indicated he’s expecting Dean’s lawyers to seek a change of venue.

A location change could further hold up a case, which has been delayed repeatedly over the more than two years since Dean shot Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house. His case was among many that were postponed when the coronavirus pandemic caused courts across the country to postpone jury trials.

Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge in the...
Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.(Source: Fort Worth Police Department/CNN)

Dean, 37, resigned from the city police force two days after shooting Jefferson. He was charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.

Following the shooting, Fort Worth police released body camera footage that showed Dean walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through a window a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands. Police went to the house after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to report that the front door was ajar.

Dean, who is white, was not heard identifying himself as police on the video. The city’s police chief at the time, Ed Kraus, said Dean acted without justification and that there was no sign he or the other officer who responded even knocked on the front door. Kraus said Dean would have been fired if he had not quit without giving a statement to investigators.

A judge has issued a gag order in Dean’s case. He declined to comment to a Star-Telegram reporter in court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Killeen Police units at the scene of a shooting at the Archstone Apartments.
Man shot at Killeen apartment complex dies
Police officers on Monday evening were looking for for a missing 12-year-old girl identified as...
Police locate Waco girl reported missing Monday evening
End of police chase in Fort Worth
Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase
Joel Torres was booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge.
Texas man calls 911 to report he shot his wife; charged with murder

Latest News

Investigators in North Texas continue to search for Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson, 16, a girl with...
Search continues for missing Texas girl with intellectual disabilities
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
Families in Central Texas turn to food banks every day for help, and those pantries, including...
Waco: Money, food donations make big impact on local pantry recipients
A man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas on Tuesday crashed into the rear of an...
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler