Waco: Money, food donations make big impact on local pantry recipients

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families in Central Texas turn to food banks every day for help, and those pantries, including Caritas of Waco, rely on donations from our Food for Families food drive.

Alicia Jallah, co-executive director of Caritas, said they serve around 115 families a day. However, Jallah expects that to increase to around 250 families a day closer to the holidays.

Jallah said they are looking for canned protein--things like chicken, tuna and even soups--anything with a pop-top.

Caritas is also accepting monetary donations. Jallah said those monetary donations are helpful because they go further, since they’re able to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank to buy food in bulk.

Jallah said it’s a huge blessing for them to participate in Food for Families since it fills their shelves and the shelves of other pantries in the area.

“It helps us to do what we do,” Jallah said. “I mean, there are needy senior citizens that go without food, or our children in our area. It just helps us to provide for them, and especially at this end of the year as we see our numbers increasing.”

Whether you donate food, or you donate money, it makes a big difference in the lives of the people who come to the pantry, like Lisa.

“It does make me cry at times, because a lot of families don’t have things like this,” Lisa said. “They don’t see that you can come here, they don’t see the idea that people help each other.”

You can find more information about Food for Families, including donation sites and a link to online donations, at www.kwtx.com/foodforfamilies.

