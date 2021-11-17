Advertisement

100K Americans died of drug overdoses over past year; Central Texas advocates blame pandemic

‘Pandemic isolated people who did not need to be isolated,’ advocate says
White fentanyl pills
White fentanyl pills(Evansville Police Department/file)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Government researchers on Wednesday announced more than 100,000 Americans died within a year due to drug overdoses, the largest overdose death toll in history, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, who released the data.

The information covers a 12-month period between May 2020 to April 2021. The spike shown in the data is a 28.5 percent increase from the previous year.

Central Texas is not exempt from the nation-wide trend. The Heart of Texas MHMR Substance Use Division, which oversees Bosque, McLennan, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone Counties, said it has seen a spike in the number of patients it treats for drug addiction.

Laura Weaver, the program director for the division, said the COVID-19 pandemic was part of the reason for the increase.

“When Covid hit, it isolated a lot of people that already did not need to be isolated. And some people who never dealt with substance abuse issues were now working from home and feeling alone and turned to alcohol and other drugs,” Weaver said.

Part of the reason for the spike, she added, is the prevalence of the deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug market.

The spike in drug addictions has put a strain on resources for those struggling. Weaver said addicts seeking in-patient treatment are having to wait 2-3 months for a bed at a facility as opposed to the usual 3-4 weeks.

Waco resident Richard Bradshaw battled drug addiction for a decade with three years of sobriety. He said he has overdosed on opioids three times, and even though he survived, he has seen friends die from their addiction.

“I lost a lot of people that were close to me and a lot of times to there were other people that were there but no one had Narcan and no one know what to do,” said Bradshaw.

Narcan is a drug that reverses opioid overdoses. Bradshaw started the organization Central Texas Harm Reduction in 2019 to provide Narcan to drug users and anyone who may come in contact with them.

There has been a shortage of naloxone, which is the generic version of Narcan because of a manufacturing issue. However, advocates continue to warn those struggling with addiction to seek help despite the strained resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, you can contact the Heart of Texas MHMR Substance Use Division at (254) 297-8999) or the Central Texas Harm Reduction at (210) 860-2443)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over...
Big 12 fines Baylor, issues public reprimand after fans stormed field before game was over

Latest News

Cameron Park Zoo in Waco is looking into getting an experimental coronavirus vaccine for its...
Central Texas zoo looking at experimental vaccine following uptick in big cat COVID cases nationwide
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Florida teacher who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID
File Photo. Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas sues Biden administration for requiring health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19