Evening Cold Front Leads To Some Chilly Mornings!

It’ll stay breezy this evening with warm temperatures to start in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Our cold front moves in from the north this evening, crossing Highway 84 around 6-7pm. A few spotty showers will be seen as the front moves through, but overall rain chances will stay pretty low. The front exits by 11pm, with breezy north winds staying with us heading into your Thursday.

We’ll have a chilly start in the upper 40′s Thursday with cloudy skies to start. More sunshine will be seen during the afternoon, but the breezy north winds will keep highs pretty cool in the low 60′s. Friday will be our coldest morning in the mid 30′s, with highs only warming into the mid 60′s under sunny skies. We hit the 70′s this weekend, before another front Sunday night brings us back into the 60′s to start the new work week.

