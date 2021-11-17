Mostly dry front this evening brings us a late week chill

Today will likely be the third day in a row with high temperatures in the low 80s and it’s the second morning in a row with morning lows in the low-to-mid 60s. By tomorrow afternoon, our high temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday’s morning temperatures! Big changes are arriving with today’s front but we’re keeping the ship steady for the first part of the day. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s under mostly clear skies should stay mostly clear throughout the day. Temperatures will warm steadily with the sunshine into the upper 70s and low 80s late this afternoon. Gusty south winds hang around today too and will peak near about 35 MPH around lunch time but those should drop a little bit in the afternoon as today’s front draws near. The front should enter our area around 4 PM and it’ll take a few hours to move through. A thin band of light showers should accompany the front but the rain won’t be widespread and most will likely remain rain-free. Rain chances are capped at about 20%. Rain ends for most before midnight but isolated showers could hang around in the Brazos Valley until around 1 AM. The front should bring a steady drop in temperatures and we’ll steadily fall from the 70s into the 60s, eventually the 50s, and then potentially into the 40s for some. Clouds returning behind the front should help to cap overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s.

Morning clouds should hang around through midday and will turn to sunshine in the afternoon. Although we’re expecting sunny skies to return, gusty north winds between 25 and 30 MPH keeps the air chilly. Temperatures under clearing skies will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. As skies continue to clear and winds subside Thursday night, temperatures will likely tumble close to freezing. It wouldn’t surprise me if more rural towns and potentially even some larger cities west of I-35 briefly dipped to freezing, but most of us will start the day in the mid-to-upper 30s. Sunshine stays plentiful all Friday long, perfect for the 32nd annual Food For Families food drive, but it will be chilly throughout the day as highs only reach the low-to-mid 60s.

We’re expecting another warm up this weekend as highs warm back into the low-to-mid 70s but another front should swing through late Sunday potentially sparking some isolated rain and helping to drop temperatures back into the mid-60s early next week. Another brief warmup could be around Wednesday before another front arrives Wednesday or on Thanksgiving. It’s far too early for specifics, but we’re expecting seasonable to seasonably cool temperatures around Thanksgiving with potentially some rain around as well. Whether or not we’ll see a longer lasting rain storm or a quick shot of showers and storms is yet to be seen.

