Advertisement

O’Rourke raises $2 million in first 24 hours of launching gubernatorial campaign

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By PATRICK SVITEK
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Beto O’Rourke raised $2 million in the first 24 hours of his run for governor, his campaign tells The Texas Tribune.

His campaign called it a record “for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours” of a campaign. They also said it was the most raised in the “first 24 hours of any campaign in 2021.”

O’Rourke is a fundraising powerhouse, though he faces an even more formidable fundraiser in Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He had $55 million cash on hand at the end of June.

O’Rourke’s fundraising total for his first 24 hours was $2,015,885, his campaign said. The haul came from more than 20,000 donors.

O’Rourke has been on the road since launching his campaign Monday morning, making stops in Fort Stockton, San Antonio and Laredo. He is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over...
Big 12 fines Baylor, issues public reprimand after fans stormed field before game was over
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
End of police chase in Fort Worth
Man in custody after shooting at Texas police officers during chase

Latest News

File Photo. Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas sues Biden administration for requiring health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Beto O'Rourke speaks during the general session at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor
File Photo
Texas said delta-8 is illegal but state troopers haven’t made a single arrest
"Gender Queer: a Memoir" by Maia Kobabe on Nov. 12, 2021.
How a YA oral-sex scene touched off Texas’ latest culture war