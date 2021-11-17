Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

The collision happened at about 6:25 p.m. on November 16 in the area of N 10th Street and Ray Street.

Police officers arrived at the scene and located a man in the roadway. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation releveled the driver of a white SUV was traveling south on 10th Street as the pedestrian was crossing the street.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid and fled the area after striking the man, police said.

No further information was provided.

