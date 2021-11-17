Advertisement

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Killeen

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 6:25pm, Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the area of N 10th Street and Ray Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

The collision happened at about 6:25 p.m. on November 16 in the area of N 10th Street and Ray Street.

Police officers arrived at the scene and located a man in the roadway. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation releveled the driver of a white SUV was traveling south on 10th Street as the pedestrian was crossing the street.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid and fled the area after striking the man, police said.

No further information was provided.

