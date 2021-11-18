Central Texas community gets its newspaper back as new owners revive McGregor Mirror

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in McGregor have a local newspaper again after new owners revived The McGregor Mirror, which stopped publishing last month.

For the first time in decades, the 117-year-old paper will be run by someone not from McGregor.

“I’m just thrilled,” said Bonnie Mullins, the paper’s former managing editor.

The paper ceased production after the death of Bonnie’s brother and longtime editor, Charles Mooney. They, along with an older sister, were running the paper, which was in the family for three generations.

The newspaper’s new owners, Tommy and Patti Wells, wasted no time getting things back up-and-running.

Talks started late last week, and by Friday night, they had a deal.

New editions of The Mirror are on sale at Brookshires, A&A Food Mart, The Coffee Shop and at The Mirror’s offices.

