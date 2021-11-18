Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm

LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly woman has been without water for two weeks as a result of confusion over her water bill in the wake of February’s crippling winter storm.

Shirley Fricke said the winter storm caused a leak in her home, which caused her bill to climb. Since she has been unable to pay the bill all at once, her water company has shut off service.

“I said, ‘my God, what is this?’ And I opened this water bill and it was 800-and-something dollars,” said Fricke.

Her bill went up significantly because of a leak at a small lake house that sits on her property.

Fricke’s daughter, Nan Bowen, has been trying to help her mother resolve the issue. The confusion came after a payment plan set up months ago where Fricke thought she was paying extra each month to catch up.

“And I called mom and she said, ‘oh I thought it was auto-deduct with my payment,’” said Bowen.

The family was also told because there was a previous payment plan, there were no options other than to shut the water service off.

“Well, I got right on that,” said Bowen. “And I’ve been told ever since from the very first day that unless that payment was made in full, her water would not be back on.”

Even with a donation of $300 from Towash Baptist Church, Fricke is still behind.

KWTX News 10 reached out to Hilco United Services, Fricke’s water provider.

The company’s CEO, Thomas Cheek, is out of state, but provided a statement that read, in part, “We always give our customers options depending on the issues and we assist them to seek solutions.”

