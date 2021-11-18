Advertisement

Freeze Warning Issued For Portions of Central Texas

The first freeze of the season is possible tonight
By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) -

The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and dry air will lead to a rapid drop in the temperatures overnight across Central Texas. Lows Friday morning are expected to dip down into the low-to-mid 30s in most locations. Widespread freezing temperatures are not currently forecast for our area, but some areas across the northern half of Central Texas could drop to freezing. Due to that, the National Weather Services has issued a Freeze Warning for McLennan, Hill, Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, and San Saba counties until 8 am Friday.

Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight
Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight(KWTX)

Areas of Central Texas that don’t see a freeze, could see some patchy frost develop Friday morning. Consider protecting sensitive vegetation, bringing pets indoors, shutting off sprinkler systems, and if using a space heater keep flammables at least 3 feet away.

Frost is possible in many areas of Central Texas, with some areas dropping below freezing
Frost is possible in many areas of Central Texas, with some areas dropping below freezing(KWTX)

If we do see a freeze Friday morning, it will a little earlier than normal for our first freeze. We typically see our first freeze around November 22nd. Last year our first freeze occurred on November 16th

Freeze Stats for Central Texas
Freeze Stats for Central Texas(KWTX)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
More than 1.3-million gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Shirley Fricke has been dealing with water bill issues since February's winter storm. A busted...
Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm

Latest News

Thomas Finto
Temple Police identifies man who escaped from police custody
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the podium. Attorney Natalie Khawam and Lupe Guillen in the...
Family of slain Fort Hood soldier in D.C. to express support for Military Justice Improvement Act
Turner Behringer Development broke ground on a project to revitalize downtown Temple’s historic...
Turner Behringer Development breaks ground on hotel revitalization project in Downtown Temple
File Graphic
Increased police presence, no backpacks at Rosebud-Lott ISD after bomb-style threat made against school