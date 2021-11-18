Freeze Warning Issued For Portions of Central Texas

(KWTX) -

The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and dry air will lead to a rapid drop in the temperatures overnight across Central Texas. Lows Friday morning are expected to dip down into the low-to-mid 30s in most locations. Widespread freezing temperatures are not currently forecast for our area, but some areas across the northern half of Central Texas could drop to freezing. Due to that, the National Weather Services has issued a Freeze Warning for McLennan, Hill, Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, and San Saba counties until 8 am Friday.

Parts of Central Texas are under a Freeze Warning tonight (KWTX)

Areas of Central Texas that don’t see a freeze, could see some patchy frost develop Friday morning. Consider protecting sensitive vegetation, bringing pets indoors, shutting off sprinkler systems, and if using a space heater keep flammables at least 3 feet away.

Frost is possible in many areas of Central Texas, with some areas dropping below freezing (KWTX)

If we do see a freeze Friday morning, it will a little earlier than normal for our first freeze. We typically see our first freeze around November 22nd. Last year our first freeze occurred on November 16th

Freeze Stats for Central Texas (KWTX)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.