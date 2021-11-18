Advertisement

FREEZE WARNINGS Friday Morning Before More Mild Temperatures Return

Freeze Warnings Friday 12am to 8am
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Temperatures cool off quickly this evening into the upper 40′s to low 50′s after sunset. Freeze Warnings go into effect for some Central Texas counties starting at midnight, lasting through 8am. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30′s, so be sure to bring pets and plants inside, and leave faucets on low drip.

Sunny skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to heat up quickly tomorrow, getting into the low 50′s by 10am. After that we’ll have highs in the low to mid 60′s during the afternoon, with more mild temperatures this weekend. We start Saturday in the mid 40′s, with highs back in the mid 70′s during the afternoon. A cold front moves through Sunday, with only a few spotty showers expected. Highs drop back into the 60′s to start next week, briefly warming into the low 70′s on Wednesday. A 2nd cold front looks to move through on Thanksgiving, and rain chances are looking pretty good with that one.

