Grand Jury indicts four Caldwell High students after student allegedly forced to strip on school bus

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Grand Jury has indicted four students at Caldwell High School on charges of engaging organized criminal activity-unlawful restraint in the wake of an incident aboard a school bus in which a fellow student was allegedly attacked and forced to remove her clothing.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office identified the students indicted as Marina Pilar Brinkman, 17; Sophie Wine Goodman, 17; Kadie Rose Hartman, 17; and Katherine Alayna Hart, 18, all of Caldwell, Texas.

The charge they are facing is a third degree felony. The incident happened back in September after members of a sports team were traveling back to Caldwell.

Four girls were arrested for indecency with a child by exposure. The girls are accused of trying to undress a teammate after singling her out.

Court documents state a defendant told investigators they were looking for a target to rape. The victim, according to the court documents, claimed her shorts and underwear were pulled down to her shins.

Two of the adults on the school bus are no longer coaches, but still working for the district, according to KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station.

