Advertisement

Grand Jury indicts four Caldwell High students after student allegedly forced to strip on school bus

Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School...
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Grand Jury has indicted four students at Caldwell High School on charges of engaging organized criminal activity-unlawful restraint in the wake of an incident aboard a school bus in which a fellow student was allegedly attacked and forced to remove her clothing.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office identified the students indicted as Marina Pilar Brinkman, 17; Sophie Wine Goodman, 17; Kadie Rose Hartman, 17; and Katherine Alayna Hart, 18, all of Caldwell, Texas.

The charge they are facing is a third degree felony. The incident happened back in September after members of a sports team were traveling back to Caldwell.

Four girls were arrested for indecency with a child by exposure. The girls are accused of trying to undress a teammate after singling her out.

Court documents state a defendant told investigators they were looking for a target to rape. The victim, according to the court documents, claimed her shorts and underwear were pulled down to her shins.

Two of the adults on the school bus are no longer coaches, but still working for the district, according to KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face
LEFT TO RIGHT: Isaiah Garvin, Destiny McCollum, and Tony Fisher.
Central Texas sheriff: Arrest of felons leads to recovery of $75K in stolen property
File Photo: Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas
More than 1.3-million gallons of sewage discharged into Nolan Creek, City of Belton says
McVade Jr.
Man trying to elude authorities in Central Texas crashes into 18-wheeler
Shirley Fricke has been dealing with water bill issues since February's winter storm. A busted...
Central Texas woman without water because of confusion over water bill after February’s winter storm

Latest News

The Killeen Food Care Center says monetary donations are preferred--every dollar donation can...
Killeen Food Care Center hoping to raise $50,000
Glenn Heights Police are searching for Judith Tidwell, 22, and April Carrier, 22, who were last...
North Texas authorities search for endangered missing persons
In an effort to help Killeen ISD with bullying incidents outside school jurisdiction, City...
Killeen: City councilwoman and parents host town hall to discuss bullying
The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into claims of racial and gender...
Department of Education investigates claims of racial, gender discrimination at North Texas school district