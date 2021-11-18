Increased police presence, no backpacks at Rosebud-Lott ISD after bomb-style threat made against school

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Rosebud-Lott ISD on Friday will have an increased law enforcement presence at its campuses and students will not be allowed to take backpacks to school as the school investigates what appeared to be a bomb-style threat made against the school district.

Thursday morning, administrators at Rosebud-Lott High School were alerted to a note found in a boy’s bathroom “that indicated a need to put our safety protocols in place,” said Rosebud-Lott ISD Superintendent Jim Rosebrock.

The superintendent said all classrooms were ordered to shelter in place and “Guardians on each campus were alerted to the threat.”

The Falls County Sheriff Department, the Lott Police Department, and the Rosebud Police Department were immediately notified; and all parents received notification of the threat through our parent notification process, Rosebrock said.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department provided a dog trained to alert its handler about potential explosive materials.

“All backpacks, classrooms and vehicles were searched by the dog,” Rosebrock said.

The school district and investigators will continue to investigate the source of the threat.

“The District does take all such threats seriously and will take action against any individual that threatens the safety or our students and staff,” the superintendent said.

Rosebud-Lott ISD will conduct school as usual on Friday. There is an early release planned for the Thanksgiving Holidays.

