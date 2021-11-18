Killeen: City councilwoman and parents host town hall to discuss bullying

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas’ largest school district has seen a concerning rise in bullying cases since the school year began.

In an effort to help Killeen ISD with bullying incidents outside school jurisdiction, City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown and other parents hosted a town hall to discuss bullying and violence.

Brown also announced plans to start a program allowing children to use their creative talents in art and music so they won’t use their anxiety to hurt others.

“If we don’t stop it now while they’re young and they’re kids, then it continues to go forward as they get older,” she said.

“It continues to escalate. We get issues where you have all these fights and aggression on the streets.”

Parents like Hope Smith and Brianna White say their son, Donavin, has been through some very traumatic experiences in the last few weeks.

“They were bothering him in the restroom,” Smith said.

“It even came to the point where they smashed his hands in the restroom stall and it’s been going on and on since the beginning of the school year. Another time, he came home and told us that a student pinned him down from the back of his arms and another student got on top of him and stripped him all the way down to his ankles. I asked him if he was exposed everywhere, and he said yes. He was screaming for help, and nobody would assist him.”

Other parents came forward with incidents involving choking, mental and physical abuse.

In response, Killeen ISD Spokesperson Taina Maya says all these incidents are under investigation and applaud the parents for coming forward.

“We don’t tolerate it,” she said.

“It’s not an environment that any of our students or an employee should be in. We take this very seriously and there are a list of consequences that are laid out in the student code of conduct, but we’re gonna take action as swiftly as possible.”

Brown hinted that she may seek action with local Representative Brad Buckley.

While Smith and White are glad to see that action is being taken, they believe it will take a community wide effort to solve this issue.

“I know it’s not just our child,” White said.

“How many other kids are falling through the cracks? There’s probably kids in other districts who don’t have a voice and whose parents are afraid to reach out.”

More information on Killeen ISD’s student code of conduct or reporting bullying can be found on their website.

